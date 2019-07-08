I-Team: Premature births and infant mortality in western Massachusetts

Babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy are considered premature. These babies may face life-threatening complications and have lifelong health and developmental issues.

Nearly 9-percent of babies born in Massachusetts are born premature. While that number is pretty consistent with the rest of the country, the rate can differ depending on where you live in Massachusetts.

The 22News I-Team found out some communities in western Massachusetts have a significantly higher rate of premature birth and infant mortality.

We looked at the most recent reports and statistics to learn what the contributing factors are that cause more women in our region give birth to premature babies. You might be surprised by what we’ve learned.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on PREMATURE BIRTH AND INFANT MORTALITY, Tuesday, July 9 on the CW Springfield at 10pm, and 22News at 11pm.