I-Team: Regulating pet grooming, doggy daycare industry in Massachusetts

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local dog groomer wants the pet grooming and doggy daycare industry regulated in Massachusetts.

She points to two recent cases of dogs being injured in the care of a groomer and doggy daycare facility.

“I loved the way the dogs looked after they were groomed,” said Lori Curley at The Dog Shop. “I loved making them pretty and feeling good.”

Curley owns The Dog Shop in East Longmeadow. She saw our story about the lack of licensing and regulatory oversight in the pet grooming industry. Right now, you don’t need a license or certification to become pet groomer in Massachusetts.

Don: Are you for licensing groomers?

Lori: I am

Don: Why is that?

Lori: I think for safety on both ends. You know anybody can go to Walmart and pick up a pair of clippers and call themselves a groomer.

A former, local state representative proposed House Bill 680, it included a list of more than 50 regulations like licensing requirements and yearly inspections of grooming facilities. Also, restrictions of the use of cage or box dryers, where heaters are used to dry a dog’s coat while crated.

Current state Representative Carlos Gonzalez told the 22News I-Team he plans to draft new legislation this December, that builds on that original bill.

“This is where we do the haircuts,” said Curley.

Curley took the 22News I-Team inside her East Longmeadow facility. The job of a groomer is both skill and art. It’s easy to see how a skittish pup, combined with a green groomer could lead to a mishap.

Curley recommends new pet owners bring their dog in for a mini visit before their first grooming. That way the dog gets used to their environment and the staff. She also stresses the importance of at-home maintenance.

Curley said, “The owner sees this beautiful, soft, fluffy hair. And we tell them it’s matted and they don’t know what we are talking about.”

Curley also recommends asking your groomer or doggy daycare owner questions about care.

Don’t be afraid to ask about their training, how many years they’ve been in business, or what their human to pet ratio is on a daily basis.