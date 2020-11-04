I-Team: Repairing a sink hole in Springfield’s North End

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes are a way of life for residents of Massachusetts, but what about sink holes?

One neighborhood in Springfield has been dealing with a chronic problem where a street and sidewalk have continually been under repair for years. Residents say it’s dangerous to drivers and pedestrians.

The 22News I-Team finds out what the city is doing to repair the infrastructure of Riverside Road, and how long it will take to resolve this quality-of-life problem.

Watch the I-Team report on the North End’s sinkhole, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News I-Team on Twitter

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes