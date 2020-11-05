I-Team: Sink hole problems in neighborhood of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People living in Springfield’s North End say they’re sick and tired of dodging orange cones along a busy thorough fare.

They contacted the 22News I-Team to find out why sink holes continue to form along Riverside Road. The North End neighborhood has dealt with sink holes in the road and sidewalk for years.

Jenaro Arroyo has lived on Riverside Road for five years and says the sink holes have been going on before he started living there. His son Andrew is disabled and uses a walker.

Arroyo tells the 22News I-Team they’re forced to use the street to maneuver around the blocked off sink holes.

“That puts me at jeopardy of being hit by a car, to make sure he doesn’t get hit. We’re down here in the North End. No cares about the North End. Nobody does anything for the North End.”

Some people in that community feel that because that community is maybe lower income that they’re not getting the attention they deserve from the city.

Chris Cignoli of the Springfield’s Department of Public Works says the city embarked on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project on the south end because the problems there were obvious to address.

“We’ve been going back and forth with geo-technical engineers, soils engineers, water and sewer, us, doing all of this investigative work.” Chris Cignoli, Springfield DPW

Under the street is a web of pipes for water and sewer, the gas and power companies, and the city’s flood control system – which is governed by the army corps of engineers. Cignoli showed the 22News I-Team his department’s correspondence with the Army Corps of Engineers, where DPW outlined their plan to fix the sink hole problem.

“Well that’s the stage we’re at right now to get their final approval of issues related to what we see out there. That’s what we’re hoping to get done within the next few months. Get a firm direction from then on what we’re proposing.” Chris Cignoli, Springfield DPW

But for people who live in this neighborhood, they’ll believe when they see it. “I grew up on this street as a kid. Now as an adult, now I’m here again and it’s just like everything gets done in other places in the city.” Jenaro Arroyo

There will be better idea of a time-frame in a few months from now if the Army Corps of Engineers approves DPW’s plans. As for the cost, Cignoli says that’ll land between $6 and $8-million.