I-Team: Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke inspection reports

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) -The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke had one of the nation’s largest COVID-19 clusters, resulting in the deaths of 76 veterans in less than 3 months.

The facility’s former superintendent Bennett Walsh, and medical director Dr. David Clinton, are now facing criminal charges for those deaths. Both say they repeatedly asked for help but their requests were denied by the state.

Investigations into the events that led up to the crisis at the Soldiers’ Home have found that for many years, previous superintendents as well as employees and resident’s families, have asked the state for improvements to the facility.

The 22News I-Team learned that neither the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services or Department of Public Health inspect the Soldiers’ Home; the Veterans Administration (VA) does.

22News requested copies of the inspection reports for past five years from the VA. What we uncovered may surprise you.

Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases

