I-Team: Some people experiencing delays with RMV online services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV is trying to limit the number of people they interact in person with so some services, like renewing registrations, can be done online.

Shane Thans of Springfield told 22News that he helped his brother renew his registration on the RMV’s website back in early September.

“It was confirmed that the registration was renewed online, recorded in their system,” Thans explained. “However, time passed and we never received a new sticker for the plate or registration for the car.”

They had the confirmation printed out and put it in the car, but two months later, still hadn’t received the sticker and registration from the state. After not being able to connect with anyone over the phone, they eventually were able to get in contact with the RMV on Twitter. Finally, a new sticker and registration are now on their way but he said driving around with an expired sticker on the license plate is stressful.

“He could get pulled over on the highway, in the city, anywhere a cop pulls up behind him,” Thans said. “They are going to see that the plate has technically expired according to the sticker, and they’re going to pull him over.”

22News contacted the RMV about this, and we are still waiting to hear back. You can access the RMV’s online registration portal here.