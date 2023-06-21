SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield received $123 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government, designed to provide relief to businesses and residents hurt by the pandemic as well as jump-start the economy.

Two Springfield City Councilors are raising concerns about how ARPA money has been handled in the city. They are questioning why certain businesses are receiving a second round of ARPA money and why some applications have yet to be reviewed.

The 22News I-Team reviewed the fund distribution records and spoke to the city’s chief economic development officer to find out how the application process works.

