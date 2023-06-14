GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The 22News I-Team is continuing its investigation into the rise of homeless families being placed in hotels in western Massachusetts.

During the last week of May fourteen families were sent to Greenfield with less than 24 hour notice to the City. Now, there are forty families being housed at a local hotel.

The 22News I-Team went to Greenfield to speak with the Mayor to find out how city is working with the state to figure out what services these families will need, including enrolling children into area schools.

