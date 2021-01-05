I-Team: Still no second stimulus check? This might be the reason why

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/CNBC) – If you haven’t received your COVID-19 stimulus check, you’re not alone.

Some of you contacted the 22News I-Team asking why the delay?

We’re learning that for many, that delay is connected to H&R Block and how some of their customers chose to received previous tax refunds.

For so many Americans out of work because of the pandemic, it’s the life line they’ve desperately needed. The IRS began issuing a second round of stimulus payments, up to $600 for individuals and up to $1,200 for married couples.

But for some H&R Block customers, this new round of stimulus has yet to come.

“I received this first $1,200 stimulus check that we got a few months ago,” said Nicholas Robinson. “I have not received the second one.”

The 22News I-Team has learned that delays occurred for those who received their first stimulus payment through a “pass through account.” In the case of H&R Block, those customers chose the ‘Refund Transfer’ option last year.

So, if you took a ‘Refund Transfer,’ it may be reflected in that account number.

H&R Block explained the situation in a series of tweets, ultimately advising customers to check their 2019 return to confirm the account number.

“I know a lot of people who aren’t working, and $1,200 again would definitely help a lot of people,” said Robinson.

Some of those payments have been deposited into H&R Block’s Emerald Prepaid Mastercard’s. H&R Block is telling their customers that the stimulus money is on its way. The I-Team also learned that Turbo Tax customers are reporting a similar delay in payments.

Basically, the same issue, those pass-through accounts.

A TurboTax spokesperson told CNBC they’re partnering with the IRS to help taxpayers receive their payments as quickly as possible.