CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Education application that will provide student loan debt relief is now available for borrowers to fill out.

Over 40 million Americans are expected to benefit from this federal student loan debt relief program.

People with student loans are reporting that they’ve been contacted by scammers who are out to get personal information and access to bank accounts with fake applications.

22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight explains what you need to know before you fill out your application for student loan forgiveness and how to keep your personal information safe.

