I-Team: Testing sewage for COVID-19

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley has been participating in a national COVID-19 study of the town’s wastewater.

Sewage testing over time can provide trend data that can complement other means of surveillance – like people getting tested for the virus. The goal is to help inform public health decision making.

The 22News I-Team went to the town administration to find out if the cost of the study was worth the results of the testing. Find out I-Team reporter Don Shipman discovered in his report, Thursday on 22News at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

22News I-Team on Twitter

Donate Today