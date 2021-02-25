I-Team: Testing sewage for COVID-19

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley has been participating in a national COVID-19 study of the town’s wastewater.

Sewage testing over time can provide trend data that can complement other means of surveillance – like people getting tested for the virus. The goal is to help inform public health decision making.

The 22News I-Team went to the town administration to find out if the cost of the study was worth the results of the testing. Find out I-Team reporter Don Shipman discovered in his report, Thursday on 22News at 6:00 p.m.