CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The legalization of cannabis in Massachusetts has made it easier for people to buy various types of cannabis products, including edibles.

Many who choose edibles for both recreational and medicinal purposes prefer them as an alternative to smoking. But, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports there has been an increasing number of calls to poison control related to children ingesting edibles.

The 22News I-Team looks into how dangerous these products can be to children, and if the numbers of poisonings are increasing.

