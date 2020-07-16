I-Team: The impact of COVID-19 on Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 8,300 people across Massachusetts have died after contracting COVID-19.

The 22News I-Team discovered that a county right here in western Massachusetts has the highest death rate in the state. Out of every 100,000 people that live in Hampden County, 140 of them died from COVID-19.

Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told 22News the city is seeing more cases of COVID-19, in more densely populated areas, which are often communities of color.

