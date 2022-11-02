CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The 22News I-Team is continuing its investigation into the safety status of bridges in Massachusetts.

There are nearly 8,000 bridges statewide with eight percent considered structurally deficient. The I-Team examined Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) data and found that the Connecticut River Valley region has a higher number of structurally deficient bridges than other regions of the state.

A recent report released by the Mass Budget and Policy Center says the age of bridges is part of the problem.

Find Massachusetts bridge data on the state’s interactive map to see which bridges near you are considered deficient.