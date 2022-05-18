CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team has an update on a story we’ve been following for several years: the crumbling concrete issue impacting homeowners in western and central Massachusetts.

A bill that would help people struggling to pay for foundation repairs is being considered by state lawmakers. Currently, it’s being considered by the state senate ways and means committee. Four members of that committee are from areas where foundations have tested positive for the mineral that causes concrete to crumble.

22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight talks to those members to find out what’s in the bill and the chances it will pass. Watch the report on the crumbling concrete bill update, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.