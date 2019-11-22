I-Team: Violating red light, stop sign, and no turn on red laws

(WWLP) – Do you ever “roll” through a stop sign, or run through a yellow light to beat the red, or go right on red even if there’s a sign posted not to? If so, you are breaking the law.

Failing to stop for a red light, or a stop sign, or turning right on red where prohibited fall under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 89 Section 9.

According to the law, you could have to pay a fine of up to $150 for each offense and face an increase in your auto insurance by adding points to your driving record.

If an accident is involved and you’re found at fault, a stop sign or red light violation could also lead to a reckless or negligent operation conviction.

The 22News I-Team staked out several intersections where our viewers say drivers constantly run red lights or stop signs, and turn right on red even when clearly posted not to.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on RED LIGHT VIOLATIONS, Tuesday, November 26 on 22News at 6 p.m.

Latest News: