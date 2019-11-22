I-Team: What happens when a police officer’s issued gun goes missing?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gun is a police officer’s best, and most dangerous, form of defense. But, as the 22News I-Team discovered, one western Massachusetts police department is missing a gun, and this one belonged to a former chief.

MISSING WEAPON

Ron Campurciani was the West Springfield Chief of Police until May 2018.

According to documents obtained by the 22News I-Team, he was issued gun “MPY-2654,” valued at $400, on March 6, 2008. There is no record of this gun past its issuance on that date.

Individual Weapon Issue and Maintenance Log for Campurciani’s originally issued gun.

Campurciani allegedly asked for another firearm four years later in September 2012. He told Officer Kevin Cady that his original gun was at home in a sock drawer, and he couldn’t find it. He said he needed a new gun to march in a parade.

Documents say Officer Cady didn’t question this because it was a directive from the Chief. Campurciani was given another gun, “MPY-1601,” at that time. That gun was originally assigned to another officer but was returned for maintenance in September of 2012 when it malfunctioned at a training. When Campurciani was given “MPY-1601,” it was viewed as “in-operative” from these previous issues, according to documents. There’s no record of this gun being issued to Campurciani. There is just a “returned to inventory” log dated May 7, 2018 – when Campurciani retired.

Individual Weapon Issue and Maintenance Log for M&P 45 (MPY1601).

INTERNAL INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

According to documents, current West Springfield Chief of Police Robert Duffy asked for an audit to be conducted on all “issued and owned firearms” in November 2018. During this audit, an internal investigation was launched into the missing gun. Sgt. Thomas Svec was the lead on the internal investigation into the missing gun.

During this investigation, Campurciani allegedly told Chief Duffy and Capt. Paul Connor that he returned the original gun issued to him, and that he never lost or had a gun stolen.

In other documents obtained by the I-Team though, Campurciani allegedly told Chief Duffy that his original gun, “MPY-2654,” was sent back to Smith & Wesson for repairs. However, Smith & Wesson confirmed to Sgt. Svec that they had “never received/performed maintenance/returned M&P45 (MPY-2654).”

Chief Duffy also reported finding the carrying case for gun “MPY-1601” in the chief’s closet when he took over the West Springfield Police Department.

After the internal investigation, gun “MPY-2654” was officially entered as “missing/stolen” into a national database on Nov. 14, 2018.

The I-Team reached out to Campurciani, who is now Acting Chief of Police in Mooresville, N.C. He said he’s never found a gun, but he did turn one in and doesn’t know why it had a different serial number than the gun he was issued.

The West Springfield Police Department did not want to comment on this investigation.

Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Amherst, and South Hadley, police all told the I-Team they have no records of any missing or stolen weapons.