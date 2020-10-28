I-Team: What to expect when leaving your pet with a groomer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this month the 22News I-Team reported on how there are no state laws requiring animal groomers to have any training, certification or licensing.

In a continuation to the story, we tour a local dog groomer’s facility to learn more about what procedures they use to keep animals and workers safe. We also found out what you should be asking and looking for from an animal groomer before you agree to engage their services.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on what to expect when you bring your pet to a groomer, Thursday on 22News at 6:00 p.m.