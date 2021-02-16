I-Team: Where to find help if you’re facing eviction

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The 22News I-Team discovered that hundreds of eviction notices are being issued in western Massachusetts despite a federal moratorium against evictions still in place.

If you’ve received an eviction notice or if you’re a landlord who hasn’t received rent in months, what are your rights in the current situation? We wanted to find out what a tenant can do if they are at risk of becoming homeless, as well as what help is available for landlords.

Learn about the assistance programs that can provide tenants and landlords financial support during these tough economic times, Wednesday on 22News at 6pm.