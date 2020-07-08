I-Team: Who’s been impacted the most by COVID-19 in Massachusetts?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyday, the state releases new statistics on COVID-19’s impact. Those numbers include hospitalizations, cases and deaths. The numbers can be jarring, and even confusing.

The I-Team dug through the numbers from the state and discovered that the average age of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus, was 82 years old.

According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, more than 62 percent of the people who have died from COVID-19, have been at least 80-years old. And a staggering 94 percent of deaths, have been people 60 years old or older.

“We know the population over the age of 65 has more chronic conditions than individuals who are younger. That’s the basis of the increased deaths that we see in the elderly population.” Helen Caulton-Harris, Commissioner of the Springfield Health and Human Services

Long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Western Massachusetts had two of the worst outbreaks in the state, one at the Holyoke Soldiers Home and the other at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow.

More than 5,000 residents of long-term care facilities have died, accounting for 63 percent of deaths.

“Patients that live in skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, are particularly at risk.” – CMO Robert Roose, Mercy Medical Center

Residents at these kind of facilities are more likely to have serious medical conditions. Out of more than 3,800 deaths investigated by the Department of Public Health, 98 percent of the people had an underlying health condition, like diabetes or heart disease.

The data also says that more than half of the people who died from coronavirus, had previously been in the hospital for another health issue.

The Department of Public Health releases daily COVID-19 reports of cases throughout the state. You can view statistics of daily cases, hospitalization numbers, age of people with the virus, and race and gender of people with the virus.