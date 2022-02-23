SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a problem the 22News I-Team has been covering for years–illegal dumping.

As the cost of disposing of tires, furniture, and other household and construction trash increases so do the incidents of illegal dumping of those items.

In an effort to identify and prevent illegal dumping, the City of Springfield has been using hidden security cameras at locations across the city that have become popular dumping sites. Those caught on camera are issued citations.

The 22News I-Team takes a closer look at this program to find out if it's working, and what the cost is to taxpayers.

