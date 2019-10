CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)--One month ago, a driver was killed in a head on collision on Route 20 in West Springfield. 22News I-Team Reporter Mike Masciadrelli looked into the crashes on this highway, and found out what's being done to keep this from happening again.

West Springfield's mayor, Will Reichelt, believes Route 20 needs to be redesigned. "If you take your eyes off the road, and you drift over that line and there's a car coming the other way. We've seen what happens," remarked Reichelt.