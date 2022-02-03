January saw a seven-fold increase in COVID in South Hadley wastewater

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Like so many communities in Massachusetts, South Hadley saw a dramatic increase in COVID cases shortly after the New Year. But the town managed to weather the surge with the help of data that other local municipalities do not have access to.

Early in the pandemic – the 22News I-Team toured the South Hadley wastewater treatment facility on James Street in Chicopee. The plant processes sewage for South Hadley and parts of Chicopee and Granby. It also collects samples of wastewater to be tested for COVID-19.

At the start of the New Year, South Hadley saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 in their wastewater. In fact, the virus increased seven-fold from one test sample to another.

“I had never seen anything like that. So that was certainly an indication as to what was in store for January, so it certainly gives us a head start,” said South Hadley Town Administrator Lisa Wong.

Wong told the 22News I-Team they use wastewater data in conjunction with regular COVID testing to better inform public health decision-making. For example, like many municipalities, the South Hadley Board of Health and Select Board re-instituted an indoor mask mandate for local businesses. Their goal was to stop the spread of the virus.

“The senior center after the holidays also decided to close for a week and a half,” Wong said.

Many Americans will begin receiving from the federal government their free at-home COVID-19 test kits in February. The Biden administration calls the testing a valuable tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But it can also make COVID testing data less reliable because positive at-home test results are not always reported to local health departments. Wong believes in gathering data on the virus from several sources. She and other town officials have been working to secure more state funding so they can continue wastewater sampling through the end of February.

“So, we hope that brings us past this wave so we can continue to use this data to make those decisions,” Wong said.

Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics is conducting the testing, which is paid for through the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.