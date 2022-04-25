CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dealing with the death of a loved one is painful and can be life changing. And if they hadn’t made funeral arrangements before passing, it can be stressful.

Survivors must make decisions quickly. Unlike shopping for other goods and services, many people don’t take the time to compare prices and services. While most funeral directors are patient with the bereaved and follow the Funeral Rule, there are some funeral homes that take advantage of an unhappy situation.

Recently the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Legacy Cremation Services, LLC, Funeral and Cremation Group of North America, LLC that alleges the company violated the Funeral Rule by making false statements about cremation prices and business locations.

According to court documents, the company advertised on-line that they operated local funeral homes and crematories and provide services at low cost. In reality, the company does not own crematories or conduct cremations and is alleged to use third-party cremation providers and funeral homes to perform the cremation services. Many consumers had to pay extra fees above the initial price and had to travel long

distances to the funeral homes for services and to obtain the remains. When some consumers complained and contested the charges, the company refused to turn over the remains.

Learn about Massachusetts laws regarding burial, cremation and funerals.

While it may be emotionally, and sometimes financially difficult, consumers need to do their homework when considering funeral services. Consumers have the right to get a general price list from a funeral provider when they ask about funeral arrangements. They also have the right to choose the funeral goods and services they want (with some exceptions), and funeral providers must state this right on the general price list.

If state or local law requires purchase of any particular item, the funeral provider must disclose it on the price list, with a reference to the specific law. The funeral provider may not refuse, or charge a fee, to handle a casket bought elsewhere, and a provider offering cremations must make alternative containers available.