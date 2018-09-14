I-Team

Local residents demanding answers from Columbia Gas after Merrimack Valley gas explosions

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 07:15 PM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Columbia Gas waited five hours before they issued a statement to the public Thursday after multiple gas explosions destroyed homes and killed a Lawrence teen.

That wait left many people angry, including some Massachusetts lawmakers.

U.S. Representative Seth Moulton took to Twitter Thursday night to say he tried calling the President of Columbia Gas several times, but couldn't get through.

One man from Agawam told the I-Team - people in western Massachusetts also want answers.

“My first reaction was how does something happen like that at that scale?” asked Brad Martin. “Maybe an isolated explosion that happens, but 70, it's kind of hard to figure out how that occurs.”

The I-Team tried to email and call the spokesperson for Columbia Gas Friday morning. When she didn't call us back, we went straight to her Springfield office.

The first person who answered the intercom said they would check to see whether she was there, then never came back to the line.

When we tried again, a different person claimed the spokesperson we were referring to didn't work there. Governor Charlie Baker did comment about Columbia Gas at Thursday night's news conference.

Gov. Baker said he thought the company's response was "adequate."

