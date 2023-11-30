AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A bill being considered by lawmakers would let officers know that a driver has autism with a simple blue envelope.

The idea for the bill was developed at UMass Amherst, where Max Callahan now works after graduating from the school’s Inclusive Learning program. He worked with UMass Police Chief Tyrone Parham to come up with the blue envelope bill.

“When I started meeting with him, we saw eye to eye, and we began working on a survey for police officers if the blue envelope bill would help them,” explained Callahan. “A lot of police officers throughout Massachusetts agreed this bill would help a lot of people.”

This bill would allow people with autism, like Callahan, to show a blue envelope if they were ever pulled over for a traffic stop or involved in a crash. The blue envelope would let a police officer know the driver’s diagnosis, and triggers, and would have emergency contact information on it. Callahan said this would be helpful because people with autism get nervous during interactions with police.

“They might run away because they feel nervous, or they might have a hard time communicating, so an officer may think they are being defiant or hiding something,” said Callahan. “This would help officers understand they are not. They have a communication disorder.”

A similar program is already in effect in Connecticut. This is what their blue envelope looks like.

Even though Callahan doesn’t drive, his goal is to add ID cards to the blue envelope bill to help everyone with autism. “It could create it so police understand people with autism, and give them the space and dignity they need, and autistic people could understand police so it can be a safe environment for police and people with autism.”

This bill has been reported favorably by the Joint Committee on Transportation. Next, it will have to be brought to the floor in both the House and Senate for a vote.