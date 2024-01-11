WESTMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team has a follow-up on the crumbling concrete issue impacting dozens of communities in western and central Massachusetts.

The Meadows at West Hill in the small, Worcester County town of Westminster is lined with about 90 condo units built in the mid-1990s. They look normal from the outside, but inside lies what homeowners call a nightmare.

“I’m unable to move. I’m unable to refinance,” said Robert Ferguson, a homeowner with crumbling concrete. “I’m unable to get out of this home. I’m basically stuck. I’m unable to pass an inspection, and nobody will do anything about it.”

About 10 percent of the units in the complex are already showing signs of crumbling concrete, caused by pyrrhotite, which is a mineral naturally found throughout the northeast that causes concrete to crack and crumble when it’s exposed to oxygen and water. To fix it involves lifting the house off the foundation, digging out the bad concrete, then rebuilding the foundation and lowering the house back onto it. It’s a process that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and is not covered by insurance.

“The American Dream is to go out and buy a house,” said Mike Piscione, the President of the Homeowners Association at the condo complex. “If you buy a house for $200,000 or $300,000, and all of a sudden you get stuck with a $200,000 bill to fix the foundation, you’re going to be upside down on this house forever.”

Lawmakers including Congressman Jim McGovern and State Senator Peter Durant heard directly from these impacted homeowners while touring the damage that can be seen both inside and outside the Westminster condos.

A bill being considered by lawmakers on Beacon Hill would create a fund that would help people dealing with crumbling foundations pay to get them repaired. After a hearing last spring, the bill was referred to the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.

“I think it’s just a devastating problem for these homeowners,” said Durant. “I can’t imagine what you have to go through or what it’s like to see some cracks, have that sinking feeling in your stomach, and then find out that your home is worthless.”

Congressman Jim McGovern (center) and State Senator Peter Durant (right) get a tour of a home with crumbling concrete at The Meadows at West Hill in Westminster, Massachusetts.

It was once thought that there was only one company producing this tainted concrete, a quarry in Willington, Connecticut. However, experts from Penn State’s College of Engineering say concrete can only travel in a truck for about an hour. Westminster, Massachusetts is more than an hour from Willington, Connecticut.

“We have a homeowner in Holden that had their concrete tested by a geologist, an expert in pyrrhotite,” said Michelle Loglisci, a Monson homeowner with crumbling concrete. “They proved that the concrete did not come from the same quarry as the Connecticut concrete did.”

There is also a home over 100 miles away in the Essex County town of Boxford that has similar cracking but has not yet been tested for pyrrhotite.

The towns and cities in yellow contain homes with crumbling concrete:

Source: Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Foundations

Resources for homeowners: