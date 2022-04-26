CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A study found that Massachusetts has the fourth-highest rate of pothole complaints per mile of road of any state in the country.

This is the time of the year that the roads are littered with potholes. According to Triple-A, the average cost of pothole repairs on a car is $306.

Cities and towns get complaints from residents, but sometime their budgets limit them to filling holes temporarily. And if you have a state road in your town, like Route 5 or Interstates 90 and 91, the state is responsible for those repairs and it may take years to get done.

