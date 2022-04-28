WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A study found that Massachusetts has the fourth-highest rate of pothole complaints per mile of road of any state in the country. The 22News I-Team found out what is planned to fix some of the worst roads in our area, and just how much local cities and towns spend on pothole repairs.

“I hit a pothole every time I drive down the road,” Bobby Labreck of Springfield told the I-Team.

According to AAA, the average cost of pothole repairs on a car is $306. MassDOT will reimburse drivers up to $4,000 for personal injuries caused by potholes, but they won’t cover vehicle damage.

Labreck said he already popped two tires this year.

“It’s awful,” Labreck said. “It is really is. They don’t do anything about it.”

MassDOT tells the 22News I-Team they decide what roads to repair first based on many factors, including severity of damage, weather, and traffic volumes. A spokesperson said work on the highway through Springfield should be done around April 29.

More than 70 streets are scheduled to be paved in West Springfield this year. It’s a $9 million project for the town, which is about three times what West Springfield usually spends on paving in a year.

“Because we haven’t paved the last couple of years, one reason being COVID, we didn’t want to allocate free cash because we didn’t know where we were going to be financially,” West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said. “At the same time, we had $30 million of water and sewer work just finishing up. So, we are catching up with those roads and the rest of the town to get back those two years.”

The West Springfield DPW figures out which roads to pave based on resident tips and their own scouting, but cannot do state roads like portions of Westfield Street or Riverdale Street. Riverdale is a road that many viewers have told the I-Team is in rough shape. MassDOT does have plans to do major renovation on Riverdale Street from Donut Dip up into Holyoke.

“That is probably the worst section of Riverdale right there,” Reichelt said.

Details about the project aren’t finalized yet.

“I think it depends on how much money they are able to allocate to that, whether they rip out the concrete, they redo the concrete, they just do sidewalks,” Mayor Reichelt explained. “We are working with them to figure out what that is.”

For pothole issues in Springfield, contact the DPW Pothole Hotline 736-3111, or by dialing 311. West Springfield claims can be sent to clerk@tows.org.