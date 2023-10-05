MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team has a follow-up on the crumbling concrete issue impacting dozens communities in western and central Massachusetts.

Homes in more than three dozen communities have tested positive for a mineral that causes concrete to crumble when it’s exposed to oxygen and water. That mineral, pyrrhotite, is found naturally throughout the northeast. The mineral can end up in concrete if the aggregate is mined in one of these veins of pyrrhotite (the red on the map below).

Starting July 1, 2024, quarries in the state will need to be tested for pyrrhotite. MassDOT will create a new department and licensure process to oversee quarries. This department will make sure that concrete being used in the state does not contain pyrrhotite.

The I-Team has confirmed that there is at least one known pyrrhotite source in central Massachusetts, in addition to the original source in Connecticut.

Homeowners who are dealing with crumbling concrete are also pushing for another piece of legislation that would create a fund to help them pay to replace their foundations. That bill is now being considered by a joint committee of lawmakers at the statehouse.

In Connecticut where crumbling foundations have also been a huge problem, there is a fund to help homeowners pay for a new foundation. So far, the state has given out millions of dollars to help repair homes in the northeast part of the state. It’s paid for through a $12 surcharge on everyone’s homeowner’s insurance.