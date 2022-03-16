CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of homeowners in Connecticut and Massachusetts have discovered that their homes have crumbling foundations, and the numbers in Massachusetts are growing.

The issue of crumbling foundations is impacting the real estate industry as well, making it difficult for buyers and sellers.

The 22News I-Team is continuing the investigation into homes that are damaged due to concrete foundations being made with pyrrhotite, a mineral that causes concrete to crack when it’s exposed to oxygen and water.

