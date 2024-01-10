BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report has found an increase in juveniles being arrested and entering the juvenile justice system in Massachusetts.

According to the Juvenile Justice Policy and Data (JJPAD) Board’s annual report, the number of juveniles entering the justice system decreased steadily from FY 2018 through FY 2021 after the creation of the Criminal Justice Reform Act (CJRA) in 2018. Since FY 2021 the numbers have grown again, but are still slightly under the number of cases in 2018.

Some key points in the report include:

The need to reduce the number of juveniles entering the justice system for low-level offenses,

Addressing racial disparity and the larger number of non-white juveniles entering the system,

Providing targeted educational and social services for at-risk juveniles.

“The insights gained from the JJPAD report require attention and action,” emphasized Maria Mossaides, Director of the Office of the Child Advocate. “There is more to be done to divert youth away from our juvenile justice system and provide the resources they need to be successful. Many of the youth involved in the juvenile justice system have unmet needs driven, in part, by the impacts of the pandemic among other factors. The Commonwealth needs to continue to support youth in their communities when they need resources to thrive.”

“We need to reduce – not increase – the number of youth that are interacting with the juvenile justice system, particularly for low-level offenses. If we do that, we’ll see better life outcomes for the youth and improved public safety,” Melissa Threadgill, Senior Director of Policy and Implementation at the Office of the Child Advocate, said. “Research shows that diversion programs work: we can strengthen our communities, help youth thrive and reduce disparities at the same time by investing in diversion.”

