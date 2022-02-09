Right to Repair Law: Why is it not being enforced?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Massachusetts voters approved a ballot question that would give car owners direct access to their car’s data by creating a shared database to be used by dealerships and independent repair shops beginning with model year 2022.

A federal lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation arguing that the law is unenforceable because it compromises vehicle and data security, and conflicts with federal law and the Constitution. Now, enforcement is on hold until a decision is made by a judge.

