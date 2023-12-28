CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major data breach on Comcast-owned Xfinity has affected more than 35 million customers.

Not only is this breach an example of a dangerous and growing trend among hackers, but it has made millions of Americans very vulnerable. This is one of those things where things aren’t as bad as you think – they are far worse.

Attorney Steven Weisman, editor of Scamicide.com, says the Xfinity data breach is especially bad for consumers because hackers were able to access the last four digits of people’s social security numbers. Hackers can easily figure out the first five digits themselves as they relate to where you live and where your card was issued.

“So if a criminal has the last four digits, the first three they can figure out easily, the second set they can get relatively easily, so it puts a lot of people in danger of identity theft,” explained Weisman.

The government started randomizing social security numbers to avoid this in 2011.

And these hackers are really pernicious. They didn’t hack into Xfinity per se, they but they implanted their malware into software that Xfinity bought. Weisman says these are called “supply chain” hacks and they are a growing problem.

“They put their malware into the legitimate software. A company like Comcast gets some accounting software that they have no reason to think is anyway tainted and bam – the malware is in there and the personal information is stolen,” said Weisman.

Data breaches like this one are becoming all to common. Xfinity has acknowledged the breach on its website and is asking customers to monitor their credit, change their passwords and enroll in a multi-step authentication process. People should also freeze their credit and check their credit scores regularly.

There’s no cost to freeze your credit and it protects you from someone using your identity from making large purchases even if they have your social security number. Use the USA.gov website to learn more on how to freeze your credit.