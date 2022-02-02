South Hadley COVID-19 waste water update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team toured the South Hadley wastewater treatment facility in February 2021 as part of an investigation into COVID-19 in wastewater.

Right before Thanksgiving 2021 COVID-19 cases began to increase in the U.S. and continued through the holidays into the New Year. The surge from the Omicron variant caused long lines at testing centers and hospitals being overrun with cases.

In a follow up, the 22News I-Team revisited South Hadley to see if their wastewater testing is reflecting what’s going on with COVID-19 nationally and statewide. Watch 22News Investigative Reporter Don Shipman’s report, Thursday, February 3, on 22News at 6pm.