State audit investigation finds millions of dollars in public assistance fraud

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent state auditor investigation identified millions of dollars in public assistance fraud during the last fiscal year.

22News found out this has become a serious problem in our area. Your tax dollars support public benefit programs, like SNAP and Mass Health, which are lifelines for families in need.

But this investigation revealed that there are numerous people committing fraud in these programs. That’s the sole reason for their existence, to weed out the fraud, and make the programs legitimate for those who truly need them.

More than 50 million Americans participate in public health benefits programs. But last year the State Auditor’s Bureau of Investigations identified nearly $12 million in public assistance fraud.

Eric Downing told 22News, “I’ve had public assistance in my life and there are people out there that are in need, and for the people to take advantage of that, it’s a horrendous act.”

Nearly half of the fraud in the state auditor’s report occurred in programs administered by the Department of Transitional Assistance and many of the fraud allegations involved individuals not reporting the income they earn from employment. Hampden County had the second-highest number of fraud allegations last year at 310.

Tim Dooling told 22News, “Yes its a problem for every dollar that’s paid out to a fraudster, that’s a dollar that doesn’t go to a legitimate who is entitled to the public benefit. and BSI is focused on maintaining public trust in these public benefits programs. “

Dooling told 22News another common example of fraud is when individuals claim that there is only one parent in the household.

The State Auditor’s office relies on public assistance agencies to report fraud. But they also need your help. You can report suspected fraud online or by calling the office directly.