State considering abatement bill for homeowners struggling with crumbling basement repair costs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– More homeowners in Hampden county are finding their home’s concrete foundation is crumbling.

This dilemma came to light several years ago in Connecticut when it was discovered that thousands of homeowners complained that the concrete foundations of their homes were falling apart. An investigation found that it was caused by a mineral in concrete from a quarry in Connecticut, which is now closed.

Since then, crumbling foundations have been found in homes across Hampden and Worcester counties. The repairs can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix.

The Connecticut Legislature passed a bill that would provide financial assistance to residents dealing with this problem. Massachusetts is considering a bill to help homeowners that have crumbling concrete that is scheduled to be held on January 4th.

Right now, Massachusetts homeowners with a crumbling foundation can apply for tax abatements with their local city or town’s assessor’s office. The 22News I-Team continues to cover this story and spoke with a homeowner in Wales who is going through the process.

Watch the 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report on Tax Abatements for Crumbling Foundations, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.