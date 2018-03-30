State Police Overtime Controversy: Retired troopers will still have access to pensions… for now

The 22News I-Team has discovered the 9 state troopers who retired amid an investigation into overtime pay will still received their pensions, at least for now.

19 state troopers are being investigated for allegedly clocking overtime for hours they never worked.

Chandra Allard of the Office of the Treasurer and Receiver General told the I-Team, in order to strip the state troopers accused of overtime abuse of their pensions, they would first need to be criminally convicted.

The Massachusetts Board of Retirement isn’t legally allowed to make any decisions regarding their pensions before that point, even if they’ve been criminally charged.

If they are criminally convicted, the Board of Retirement would take a vote on each individual case, to determine whether they should be stripped of their pensions.

The Board would only take their convictions into considering when voting, not any recommendations from the State Police or Attorney General’s Office. They would also need evidence that shows the convictions were directly correlated to something that was done on the job.

If the Board voted to take away one of the state trooper’s pensions, they would lose the part of their pension that’s funded by taxpayer money, but would keep their own contributions.

9 state troopers immediately retired after the state announced the overtime audit.

If a retired state trooper were to get criminally convicted, the Board could then seek restitution for their pension.

The state troopers would have the right to appeal any decisions made by the Board of Retirement.