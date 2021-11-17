The rising price of healthcare: hidden costs cause sticker shock for patients

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the event you have a medical emergency, or even a routine procedure done, you could be left paying a lot of money out-of-pocket, even with health insurance.

Despite the state law requiring a patient’s rights to have access to medical costs before a procedure or care is delivered, out-of-network fees can happen when a third party doctor or service that is not covered takes part in your treatment. One of the most expensive bills? Pharmaceuticals.

The 22News I-Team discovers how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted health, looks into what is driving up costs, and finds out what’s covered and what’s not.

Watch 22news I-Team reporter Mike Masciadrelli’s report on Medical Bill Costs, Thursday November 18 on 22News at 6pm.