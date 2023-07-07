HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Holyoke have been finding small, colorful plastic containers, often called fentanyl trash cans, in their yards, on the streets and in public parks. 22News went to Holyoke Friday and not only did we find them within minutes, we learned about the serious dangers they pose.

A Holyoke resident reached out to the 22News I-team and she was alarmed. She learned that colorful plastic containers she found while gardening in her yard were actually containers for dangerous drugs.

“They were colorful, they were small, many of them were open and a dog or children could pick them up, lick them, put them in their mouth. And it only takes the equivalent of 10 to 15 grains of salt for fentanyl to be lethal,” said the concerned Holyoke resident.

This resident also contacted the Holyoke Police, who quickly responded. She was perplexed that people have not been warned of these dangerous containers sooner. The 22News I-team went to McNulty Park in Holyoke and it only took us minutes to find at least two dozen of them.

These tiny plastic containers come in a rainbow of colors. According to the DEA, they are packed with powdered drugs and more, often than not including the deadly opioid, fentanyl.

Police say these containers are not new to the streets. However, police are now warning people not to touch them and if they see them, call police.

“I would absolutely not touch them because if there is any fentanyl there, obviously it’s very dangerous stuff and a small amounts can be fatal,” said Lt. John Monaghan. When asked why the public hasn’t been warned sooner, Lt. Monaghan said the department was playing catch up.

“Like anything, there’s so much going on here. You’ve got to draw attention to it and then action is taken,” said Lt. Monaghan.

The police said they would reach out to the city about the issue. 22News showed people who live in Holyoke pictures of these trash cans. One woman had not seen them yet, however she said she once found a dirty needle in her yard, so she’s unfortunately not surprised drug trash is an issue.

“It keeps us from even walking to our front yards because we don’t feel safe or personally I’ve always kept in the yard, in the backyard because you never know what you’ll find in the front yard,” said Iris Alicea of Holyoke.

If you are in Holyoke and see these trash can, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431.