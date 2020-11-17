UPDATE: Registrar of Motor Vehicles responds to backlog of suspensions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A backlog of thousands of unprocessed, out of state driving violations was discovered at the Massachusetts RMV last year. The agency has been working to clear the backlog, but one local lawmaker says, that’s creating more issues.

The Massachusetts RMV says that it plans on processing the rest of those out-of-state violations from a paper backlog later this month. That was said in a letter sent by Registrar Jamey Tesler to State Senator Eric Lesser.

Last month, Senator Lesser told the RMV as they clear the backlog, he has gotten complaints from people who got their licenses suspended, for minor, out of state tickets or infractions they settled years ago. He said, this is taking away people’s ability to drive to work or school, and take care of their families.

In response to this, Tesler said, “the RMV acknowledges the impacts processing older notifications from the publicly noted backlog has on drivers” but that “the RMV has no discretion to make exceptions for enforcing the consequences of out-of-state offenses that took place years ago.”

The RMV has to treat out of state violations the same way they would treat ones that happen in Massachusetts, according to state law.

Any driver whose license is suspended has the right to appeal it to the Board of Appeal.