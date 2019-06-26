West Springfield driver in deadly NH crash involved in Texas rollover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has a criminal record that stretches beyond New England.

The 22News I-Team has confirmed, the 23-year-old was arrested in Baytown, Texas on February 11th, and was involved in a crash on a highway in that same town earlier this month.

Baytown, Texas: February 11, 2019

Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris told the 22News I-Team, officers were called to Denny’s restaurant in town on February 11th, for a person who appeared to be under the influence.

Police found Zhukovskyy sitting at a counter talking to himself. They said his pupils were dilated and he appeared to be intoxicated. He was then arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a crack pipe on him.

Dorris said Zhukovskyy was cited for the paraphernalia and paid a fine for the charge on March 11th. The charge was dismissed on June 14, Doris said, due to Zhukovskyy not having any other issues in the area.

Baytown, Texas: June 3, 2019

Zhukovskyy had another run-in with Baytown Police just a few weeks ago on June 3rd, after he flipped an 18-wheeler.

Lt. Dorris said Zhukovskyy told police he was traveling on the highway when he claimed a car cut him off. The truck he was driving in flipped over, but no one was hurt.

Zhukovskyy wasn’t cited for the crash, because police determined he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. They never located the car, that allegedly cut him off.

East Windsor, Conn: May 11, 2019

Zhukovskyy was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 11th in East Windsor, Connecticut. Records from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles show he was also arrested for drunk driving in Westfield, back in 2013.

The Westfield News reported he was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days, as a result of that incident.

Randolph, NH: June 21, 2019

Zhukovskyy is now facing seven charges of negligent homicide in New Hampshire, after his truck collided with 10 motorcyclists last weekend, killing seven of them.

