What happens when you face a court ordered eviction in Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have placed millions of people across the country in danger of losing their housing, including thousands here in Massachusetts.

A state moratorium on evictions prevented most from happening for months during the pandemic, but the moratorium ended on October 17, 2020. Since it expired, thousands of notices to quit have been sent out to people who live in Hampden County. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for enforcing a judge’s eviction order, with deputies ensuring that a tenant leaves the property.

In a follow up to a 22News I-Team report in February on tenant and landlord resources, we looked into how many evictions the Sheriff has had to carry out. We also inquired about what’s being done to keep people in their homes, and help landlords get paid.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report on Hampden County Evictions, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.