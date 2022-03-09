CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is expected to receive $9 billion from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal to fix roads and bridges, and expand internet access across the state.

Hundreds of bridges throughout Massachusetts need repair with more than 5,200 bridges in the state, 456 or nearly 9 percent are classified as structurally deficient, including many in western Massachusetts.

The 22News I-Team sifted through MassDOT’s data to find which bridges in our region are rated as deficient.

