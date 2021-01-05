Who is Dushko Vulchev? Charged with attempted arson of a Springfield church

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dushko Vulchev previously spent time in jail for a federal crime he committed in Maine.

Dushko Vulchev was arrested by Pittsfield police on Friday January 1 on attempted arson charges to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield. Vulchev pleaded not guilty Tuesday, his bail was set at $25,000.

22News I-Team Reporter Taylor Knight breaks down his past charges and just a warning to our viewers, some of you may find this disturbing.

22News dug through years of court paperwork and discovered that Dushko Vulchev was charged with a federal crime. Vulchev was sentenced to 6 months in prison back in 2015 for pleading guilty to threatening a foreign official.

According to court documents, he sent an email from his hometown of Houlton, Maine to a member of the European Commission in Belguim, threating to kill this person and others if they did not carry out his wishes. These demands included that every job in Europe be held by someone who is Bulgarian.

Vulchev is from Bulgaria according to the documents.

He makes multiple death threats through the letter and said quote,

“You die if you don’t do it. I give you 2 weeks.”

During the investigation, the FBI was told that Vulchev said he was here in the United States to quote “make September 12th” happen.

The 22News I-Team also discovered a long list of traffic violations he received in Maine, dating back to 2004.