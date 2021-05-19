Why are colleges seeing a decrease in enrollment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A national study found that undergraduate enrollment this past fall declined by 3.6 percent across the country. In Massachusetts, enrollment is down by 4 percent.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center the steepest drops were in community colleges, with a double-digit enrollment decrease of 11.3 percent this spring, down from 9.5 percent in fall 2020.

The 22News I-Team wanted to find out if those numbers reflect what’s happening with higher education in our region. Why are high school students not enrolling, and why are some college students deciding not to return?

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Don Shipman’s report on college enrollment, Thursday on 22News at 6 p.m.