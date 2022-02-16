CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Community leaders and law enforcement across the state have been pushing the state legislature to pass a Dangerousness Bill to keep defendants accused of serious crimes, and considered dangerous, in jail while they await trial.

In December 2021 Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill, An Act to Protect Victims of Crimes and the Public and An Act Relative to the Harmful Distribution of Sexually Explicit Visual Materials. The measure is designed to strengthen public safety tools and statutes to keep survivors of crime and communities safe. This is the second dangerousness bill filed by the governor and local lawmakers and public safety officials want to see it passed by the legislature this time.

To read the Governor’s filing letter, click here.

