‘I was targeted’ Jamie Bergeron responds following termination from Acadian Ambulance

(KLFY) A day after Acadian Ambulance announced his firing, Jamie Bergeron said Wednesday that he was targeted by a local activist group for sharing meme’s that he says may have been “insensitive, but far from being racist.”

In a 7 minute video posted on social media, Bergeron shares his thoughts on the memes, why he feels he was targeted, and the recent discovery of a photo depicting him in blackface.

After facing public uproar, Bergeron said Acadian does have a company social media policy and that he was wrong.

“They didn’t share the memes, I did,” Bergeron said. “I’m not perfect, no one is… I have the utmost respect for those guys and girls I worked with, Thank You.”

Responding to a my-space photo depicting him in black face, he said.

“You don’t know this about me, but my first band was a rap group in high school, with three black guys and I was the only white dude… that’s why I even dressed up like Flav for Halloween.”

He says, “some took it the wrong way.”

Bergeron concluded that he believes he was targeted to be portrayed as a racist.

“My life long black friends and coworkers know me, my band and my friends know me, and I only have to answer to that guy upstairs.”

