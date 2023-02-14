LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With a high touching 50 on Tuesday and more on the way, Ice Castles is canceling its next couple days in Lake George this week. The wintertime attraction pulls visitors to explore a castle of hand-crafted ice – when the weather cooperates.

On Tuesday, Ice Castles communications manager Melissa Smuzynski said that the company would be closing its Lake George castle on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16. As of Tuesday afternoon, the company was starting the process of letting would-be guests know, and issuing automatic refunds to those who were already set to go. Smuzynski couldn’t speak on how the midday warmth could affect the weekend.

The weather is expected to peak on Wednesday, with a forecast high of 59, followed by 58 on Thursday and 55 into the weekend. The lowest things are expected to get is 38 on Saturday.

The warmth means a lot of melting taking place at Ice Castles in Lake George. On Tuesday, a walk to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons revealed a structure softening and dripping under a sky of bright sunlight, with some employees running a snow gun to keep some sections of the structure intact. The castle needs repairs – but with temperatures this high, that’s hard to pull off.

“Repair work can’t happen unless it drops below freezing,” said Smuzynski. “The days in the 50s could start melting the ice very quickly.”

Lake George is far from the only location where Ice Castles is struggling to stay up. The business has attractions in five states this winter, but one – Wisconsin – has already closed, with weather conditions killing the castle after only three days in Lake Geneva.

It’s Ice Castles’ second winter in Lake George, and its second winter suffering from unseasonable warmth. Last year, the attraction faced several closures due to periods of weather in the 50s that made the 25 million pounds of ice unsafe to explore.