Ice cream maker reviving the Pioneer Dairy Fudgesicle

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A local man is hoping to revive the “delicious and refreshing” fudgesicle created by his old family business.

Fifteen years after Pioneer Dairy in Southwick closed its doors, Zack Colson, a fourth generation ice cream maker, has created a Kickstarter to bring back his family’s Pioneer Diary Fudgesicle

Colson’s great grandfather, Charles Nutter, started Pioneer Dairy in Southwick nearly a century ago. Colson told 22News after his passing, the milk business took a turn for the worst and his grandmother was forced to close its doors in 2004.

Remnants of the Pioneer Dairy Inc. sign: photo credit Zack Colson

However in recent years, Colson said he has seen an overwhelming amount of local support, especially on Facebook, to bring back the fudgesicle.

“Since the business closed, hundreds of people have been saying I need to bring back the fudgesicles. It’s amazing how much support and demand is out there and with the recent resurgence via Facebook, it has grown exponentially. I feel I owe it to them and my family and cannot let them down. “ Zack Colson

With the community’s help, Colson plans to buy a small popsicle production machine and equipment to make the fudgesicles. Colson hopes to be in production for the classic dessert by the Summer of 2020.

If you are interested in donating to the Pioneer Dairy Fudgesicle CLICK HERE.